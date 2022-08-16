International Overdose Awareness Day

This is a family friendly event to provide awareness and education, as well as to remember those we’ve lost.

August 31, 2022

Location: ƛuu kʷaƛ quʕis – Harbour Quay

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Dinner will be provided

If you’ve lost a loved one to overdose, please bring their photo. We will pin the photos to our memorial wall and light candles to honour their memory.

(There will be limited seating, so please bring a chair.)

Contact Maeve Coakley with any inquiries at 250-724-3939 or maeve.coakley@nuuchahnulth.org