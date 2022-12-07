Announcement of Extraordinary General Meeting Purpose: Election of Vice President

The NTC Society Members will conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council be held on February 1, 2023, for the purpose of electing a Vice President of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council to serve a term from by-election date to the September 2025 NTC Annual General Meeting.

 

Considering an application? Have questions please contact

Ron Laufer, Electoral Officer
Telephone Toll-Free 1- (833) 443-8683 (VOTE).
Or Cell Phone: 1-604-715-4777
Email: ronlauferelections@gmail.com

