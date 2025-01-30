3 positions - Full time Bakers

FULL-TIME BAKERS

Required by Krause Farms Ltd., 6179 248 St. Langley,

BC. 3 full-time positions, must be available to work early

mornings, mornings, days, evenings and weekends.

$21.60/hr.

Must be fluent in English, legally able to work in Canada

and be a dependable, reliable team player. Will train the

right candidate.

• Prepare dough, icings & frostings

• Frost & decorate cakes and baked goods

• Operate machinery and dishwashers

• Organize and maintain inventory

• Sweep, mop, wash and polish floors

• Use manual and electrical appliances to clean,

peel, slice and trim foodstuff

• Clean and sanitize kitchen

• Handle and store cleaning products

• Receive, unpack and store supplies

