3 positions - Full time Bakers

FULL-TIME BAKERS
Required by Krause Farms Ltd., 6179 248 St. Langley,
BC. 3 full-time positions, must be available to work early
mornings, mornings, days, evenings and weekends.
$21.60/hr.
Must be fluent in English, legally able to work in Canada
and be a dependable, reliable team player. Will train the
right candidate.
• Prepare dough, icings & frostings
• Frost & decorate cakes and baked goods
• Operate machinery and dishwashers
• Organize and maintain inventory
• Sweep, mop, wash and polish floors
• Use manual and electrical appliances to clean,
peel, slice and trim foodstuff
• Clean and sanitize kitchen
• Handle and store cleaning products
• Receive, unpack and store supplies
Company
Location
Contact Info
To apply email krausemployment@gmail.com,
fax: 604-856-5794 or mail: 6179 248 St. Langley, BC.
V4W 1C3.
Open until February 28, 2025