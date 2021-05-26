Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family & Child Services is looking for a permanent, full-time Accounting Analyst to perform a variety of specialized finance department duties. Based at the NTC Usma office in Port Alberni, this position will perform data analysis, statistical reporting, accounting process reviews, and assist with data entry, coding, statement reconciliation, and report generation.

Responsibilities Include:

Prepares analytical and statistical reports from Adagio and Access Databases;

Designs and maintains Access Databases for the Usma program and as required.

Reconciles Ledger accounts and supports the annual budget preparation;

Supports the review and streamlining of accounting processes, including drafting new forms;

Familiar with accounts payable functions, such as receiving, coding, and report preparation;

Reviews and reconciles vendor accounts and statements;

Maintains confidentiality relating to the affairs of the NTC and its member First Nations.

Required Skills/Preferred Qualifications:

College Diploma with accounting focus and have a minimum three (3) years of financial accounting and analysis experience (1-year of Full Cycle Accounting and 2-years of accounting); working toward a Chartered Professional Accounting designation considered an asset.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines.

Ability to process high-volumes of information with speed and accuracy.

Strong attention to detail with the ability to problem solve.

Clear oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to deal effectively with others in a diverse environment.

Proficient in the full MS Office program suite including Access and Excel.

Experience with Adagio is considered an asset.

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel.

Able to present an acceptable criminal record check and references.

Competitive benefit package. Salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $55,000.