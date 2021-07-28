The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Finance Department is looking for a permanent, full-time Accounting Analyst to perform a variety of specialized finance department duties. Based at the NTC main office in Port Alberni, this position will perform data analysis, statistical reporting, accounting process reviews, and assist with data entry, coding, statement reconciliation, and report generation.

Responsibilities include:

Prepares analytical and statistical reports from Adagio and Access Databases

Designs and maintains Access Databases for various program and as required

Reconciles Ledger accounts and supports the annual budget preparation

Supports the review and streamlining of accounting processes, including drafting new forms;

Familiar with accounts payable functions, such as receiving, coding, and report preparation;

Reviews and reconciles vendor accounts and statements;

Required Skills/Preferred Qualifications:

College Diploma with accounting focus and have a minimum three (3) years of financial accounting and analysis experience (1-year of Full Cycle Accounting and 2-years of accounting); and, working toward a Chartered Professional Accounting designation considered an asset

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines

Ability to process high-volumes of information with speed and accuracy

Strong attention to detail with the ability to problem solve

Clear oral and written communication skills

Demonstrated ability to deal effectively with others in a diverse environment

Proficient in the full MS Office program suite including Excel

Technologically savvy and experience with Adagio is considered an asset

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel

Able to present a criminal record check and available references

Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $55,000.