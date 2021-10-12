The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Finance Department is looking for a permanent, full-time Accounting Analyst to perform a variety of specialized finance department duties. Based at the NTC main office in Port Alberni, this position will perform data analysis, statistical reporting, accounting process reviews, and assist with data entry, coding, statement reconciliation, and report generation.

Responsibilities Include

▪ Prepares analytical and statistical reports from Adagio and other Databases

▪ Designs and maintains Databases for various programs and as required

▪ Reconciles Ledger accounts, supports the annual budget preparation and audit working papers

▪ Supports the review and streamlining of accounting processes, including drafting new forms

▪ Familiar with accounts payable functions, such as receiving, coding, and report preparation

▪ Reviews and reconciles vendor accounts and statements

Required Skills/Preferred Qualifications

▪ College Diploma with accounting focus and have a minimum three (3) years of financial accounting and analysis experience (1-year of Full Cycle Accounting and 2-years of accounting); and working toward a Chartered Professional Accounting designation considered an asset

▪ Ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines

▪ Ability to process high volumes of information with speed and accuracy

▪ Strong attention to detail with the ability to problem solve

▪ Clear oral and written communication skills

▪ Demonstrated ability to deal effectively with others in a diverse environment

▪ Proficient in the full MS Office program suite particularly Excel and Adobe

▪ Technologically knowledgeable and experience with Adagio is considered an asset

▪ Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel

▪ Able to present a criminal record check and available references

Competitive benefit package. Salary range $45,000 - $55,000, based on qualifications and experience.