Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

Using opportunities provided under the treaty, UTG continues to create physical, economic, and cultural growth for current and future generations through a diversified organization of governmental and business entities.

UTG is seeking a friendly and energetic individual to become part of the Finance Department team as an Accounts Payable Clerk. Reporting to the Manager of Finance, this position is responsible for accurately and efficiently performing accounting duties, including invoice, data entry, scanning and filing invoices for multiple business entities and typical AP/AR bookkeeping, as well as other duties as assigned by the Manager of Finance. Speed, accuracy, and attention to detail are key skills.

Qualifications and Experience:

• Grade 12 or higher with preference for completion of bookkeeping - accounting certificate / diploma or progress in a recognized accounting program.

• Minimum 1-3 years accounting/bookkeeping experience.

• Familiarity with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook).

• Ability to work as part of a team and to display a positive and helpful attitude.

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).