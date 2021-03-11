Kackaamin Family Development Centre requires a full time Addictions Counsellor. The Addictions Counsellor will be responsible for facilitating workshops on Addictions, Trauma and Recovery as well as counselling individuals and families. This position is full time Monday to Friday 8:30am – 4:30pm.
Preference will be given to individuals with the following qualifications:
- Extensive knowledge of Addiction and Recovery as well as understanding Trauma
- Knowledge of First Nation communities and socio-cultural systems and specific health needs
- Current certification with ICBOC, CACCF and CCPC will be required
- Facilitation and Group Processing Skills
- Criminal records check will be required
- Computer skills and proficiency with MS PowerPoint, MS Word
- Excellent Communication Skills
- Class 4 or 5 license is required
- Continuous sobriety/abstinence
- Salary is commensurate to your qualifications
Company
Location
Contact Info
Closing: April 10, 2021
All applicants will be screened according to suitability. Only those considered for an interview will be contacted. Interested applicants please submit your resume with a cover letter and three written job related letters of reference to Executive Director Lisa Robinson lisa.r@kackaamin.org or Administrator Cheryl Guineau cheryl.g@kackaamin.org.
7830 Beaver Creek Road
Port Alberni, BC
V9Y 8N3