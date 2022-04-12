Administrative Assistant – Lands and Resources Department

The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government is a modern treaty government located in the community of hitac̓u on the west coast of Vancouver Island, on the eastern shore of Ucluelet Inlet. The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government is a member of the Maa-nulth Treaty Society and, through the Maa-nulth First Nations Final Agreement, is a modern treaty Nation operating with a government-to-government relationship with Canada and the province of British Columbia. As a Self-Governing Indigenous Government, the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government continues to promote community programs that enhance Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ identity.

Position Summary

The Administrative Assistant is responsible for providing administrative support to the Director of Lands and Resources and the Department of Lands and Resources in the administration of their operating and business matters.

Qualifications

Training, Education and Experience

Certificate or Diploma in a related field (i.e. Business Administration, Office Administration or Natural Resource Sciences).

2-3 years of prior experience in office administration.

Experience preparing for meetings and taking meeting minutes.

Experience with GIS is an asset.

Current Class 5 BC Driver’s Licence and access to vehicle.

Satisfactory criminal records check.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities