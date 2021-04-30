The Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) is now accepting applications for the career opportunity of Administrative Operations Manager.

This challenging and dynamic opportunity would be highly rewarding to a self-motivated, positive team player with exceptional administrative office and time management skills and excellent attention to details.

The role of Administrative Operations Manager includes management and support of the day to day operational and administrative tasks, which also include coordinating, conducting and overseeing technical, administrative and operational duties for the Dock+ (Port Alberni’s Food Hub), which consists of a commercial kitchen and its numerous commercial tenants.

The Administrative Operations Manager will be:

• Responsible for coordinating all duties and records with regard to the Dock+ and including rentals, usage reports and ensuring adherence to the food safety plan.

Experience and knowledge of industrial equipment would be welcome;

• Provide administrative office support where required;

• Have proficient knowledge and experience with standard office software;

• Be accountable for providing Information Technology Management;

• Experienced in excellent customer service.

The successful candidate will have a superior level of applicable accreditation and experience in the required job duties.

A full job description can be found at:

https://papa-appa.ca/opportunities/employment-opportunities/

PAPA offers a competitive salary range between $65,000 to $77,000 based on experience, as well

as a comprehensive benefits package.