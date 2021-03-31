Airport Maintenance Specialist

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is looking for a highly motivated, energetic individual grounded with airport operations experience to join our team of professionals in the ACRD’s airport operations.

The ACRD is situated in the heart of Vancouver Island. It includes the municipalities of Port Alberni, Tofino, and Ucluelet, the Treaty Nations of Huu-ay-aht, Uchucklesaht, Toquaht and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ and six electoral areas, all-encompassing the West Coast’s most dramatic and majestic landscapes.

Reporting to the Airport Manager, you will be responsible for performing a variety of airside maintenance, upkeep, safety checks and repairs and support for the Long Beach Airport. A copy of the job description for this position can be downloaded off the Regional District’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca