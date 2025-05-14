Position Summary

We are seeking a dynamic and detail-oriented Assistant General Manager to support the daily operations of Ahous Adventures. Reporting to the General Manager, the AGM is responsible for ensuring operational efficiency across all areas, including shop management, vessel maintenance, safety systems, financial tracking, housing oversight, and more. This is an exciting opportunity to work hands-on in a fast-paced and purpose-driven environment while gaining valuable leadership experience.

The team player in this position must work in a respectful manner towards everyone, practicing the Ahousaht values of:

o Iisʔaḱstaƛ—respect one another;

o Haaḥuupstaƛ—teach one another;

o Ya?akstaƛ—care for one another;

o Huupiił’aƛ—help one another; and

o Heshook-ish Tsawalk—everything is one, everything is interconnected.

Duties & Responsibilities

Operations & Facilities

● Oversee all shop operations, staff, vessel maintenance, storage (including 637 Industrial Way), and staff housing.

● Develop and maintain policies, procedures, record-keeping systems, and inventory tracking.

● Coordinate fleet maintenance and repairs, including the creation and upkeep of maintenance logs.

● Evaluate equipment and supply needs with maintenance staff.

● Assist and support marine maintenance planning and execution.

● Forward all packing slips and invoices to the General Manager and administrative team.

Financial & Administrative Oversight

● Track all shop-related invoicing, payables, and receivables.

● Liaise with suppliers and manage vendor accounts.

● Assist the General Manager in preparing regular operational and performance reports for the ownership group and board of directors.

● Provide financial insights on fuel, repairs, and maintenance costs to support forecasting and budgeting.

Safety & Compliance

● Lead operational safety initiatives including drills, training, inspections, risk assessments, and other safety considerations.

● Support the implementation and monitoring of the Safety Management System (SMS).

● Develop and implement driver training programs. Staff Support & Collaboration

● Provide management coverage for the Adventure Centre during General Manager absences.

● Coordinate boat schedules in collaboration with the General Manager.

● Attend regular team meetings and promote effective teamwork.

● Job shadow the General Manager and current Safety Advisor to gain a deep understanding of all operational systems and processes.

● Support all human resources and financial procedures, as well as operational scheduling.

Additional Responsibilities

● Work respectfully and collaboratively with the General Manager and other team members.

● Provide performance updates and reports to the board and owners as required.

● Perform other related duties as mutually agreed upon

Qualifications

Knowledge & Experience

● Experience in operations, marine maintenance, tourism, or logistics.

● Strong leadership, problem-solving, and communication skills.

● Knowledge of safety protocols and maintenance practices preferred.

● Detail-oriented with the ability to manage multiple priorities.

● Valid Class 5 driver’s license required; marine certifications are an asset.

● Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

● Proficient in the use of computer software programs, ie. Google Workspace, MS Office, Square, and Fare Harbour (an asset)

● Superior organization skills and dedication to completing projects in a timely manner

● Ability to analyze and assist in revisions to operating practices to improve efficiency, as needed

Personal Suitability

o Eager to learn

o Team player

o Knowledge of Ahousaht culture and values (asset)

o Willingness to take direction from the management, staff team and the MHSS/MHEI board members (when applicable)

o Self-motivated

What We Offer

● Competitive salary of $80,000.00 per year.

● 4% Health Stipend in lieu of benefits.

● Annual vacation.

● A meaningful leadership role with an Indigenous-owned organization.

● Opportunities for growth, learning, and connection to culture.

● A chance to live and work in one of BC’s most stunning coastal regions.