We are seeking an Assistant Manager to join HFN Market & Café team. Reporting to the Manager, the Assistant Manager is responsible for:
- assisting the manager with all aspects of business operations and management
- supporting the day-to-day operations,
- supervising, coaching, training and developing staff
- ensuring the delivery of superior customer service and taking action to address customer issues/complaints.
- encouraging a positive and supportive working environment and a team approach
- ensuring compliance with all policies, regulations and legislation.
- being an ambassador for the Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses.
The position is open to all qualified applicants with preference given to Huu-ay-aht citizens and family members. The successful applicant will be a local resident or be willing to relocate to the Bamfield area.
Salary Range and Benefits:
HGB offers a competitive wage $55,000 – $65,000 and benefits package commensurate with qualifications and experience. Successful applicants can apply for staff accommodations.
Qualifications and Experience:
We are looking for you if you:
- Have direct work experience in the Food and Beverage industry including experience managing and supervising employees
- Ability to train and provide direction to others.
- Have Food Safe/Serving it Right certifications.
- Can work effectively, professionally and courteously with staff and customers.
- Enjoy working with people and meeting the needs of customers.
- Are available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Application Details:
Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter highlighting the skills and experience you would bring to this position and the reason for your interest.
Submit your application:
In Person to:
4576 Adelaide St, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 6N4.
Via email to:
tracy.w@huuayaht.com (MS Word or .pdf format only)
Via fax to:
778-421-2664
Closing Date:
Only fully completed applications received by 4:00 pm on August 9, 2024 will be considered.