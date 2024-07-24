Assistant Manager | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Assistant Manager

We are seeking an Assistant Manager to join HFN Market & Café team. Reporting to the Manager, the Assistant Manager is responsible for:

  • assisting the manager with all aspects of business operations and management
  • supporting the day-to-day operations,
  • supervising, coaching, training and developing staff
  • ensuring the delivery of superior customer service and taking action to address customer issues/complaints.
  • encouraging a positive and supportive working environment and a team approach
  • ensuring compliance with all policies, regulations and legislation.
  • being an ambassador for the Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses.

 

The position is open to all qualified applicants with preference given to Huu-ay-aht citizens and family members.  The successful applicant will be a local resident or be willing to relocate to the Bamfield area.

 

Salary Range and Benefits:

HGB offers a competitive wage $55,000 – $65,000 and benefits package commensurate with qualifications and experience. Successful applicants can apply for staff accommodations.

 

Qualifications and Experience:

We are looking for you if you:

  • Have direct work experience in the Food and Beverage industry including experience managing and supervising employees
  • Ability to train and provide direction to others.
  • Have Food Safe/Serving it Right certifications.
  • Can work effectively, professionally and courteously with staff and customers.
  • Enjoy working with people and meeting the needs of customers.
  • Are available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Company

HFN Group of Businesses

Location

Bamfield

Contact Info

Application Details:

Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter highlighting the skills and experience you would bring to this position and the reason for your interest.

Submit your application:

In Person to:                        

4576 Adelaide St, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 6N4.

Via email to:

tracy.w@huuayaht.com  (MS Word or .pdf format only)

Via fax to:

778-421-2664

Closing Date: 

Only fully completed applications received by 4:00 pm on August 9, 2024 will be considered.

 

