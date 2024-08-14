Required by Krause Farms Ltd., 6179 248 St. Langley, BC. 6 full-time positions, must be available to work
early mornings, mornings, days, evenings and weekends. $18.00/hour.
Must be fluent in English, legally able to work in Canada and be a dependable, reliable team player.
Will train the right candidate.
• Prepare dough for pies, bread, rolls and sweet goods, batters for muffins, cookies and cakes, icings & frostings
• Frost & decorate cakes and baked goods
• Operate machinery and dishwashers
• Organize and maintain inventory
• Sweep, mop, wash and polish floors
• Use manual and electrical appliances to clean, peel, slice and trim foodstuff
• Clean and sanitize kitchen
• Handle and store cleaning products
• Receive, unpack and store supplies
Company
Location
Contact Info
To apply email krausemployment@gmail.com,
fax: 604-856-5794 or mail: 6179 248 St. Langley, BC.
V4W 1C3.