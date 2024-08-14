Required by Krause Farms Ltd., 6179 248 St. Langley, BC. 6 full-time positions, must be available to work

early mornings, mornings, days, evenings and weekends. $18.00/hour.

Must be fluent in English, legally able to work in Canada and be a dependable, reliable team player.

Will train the right candidate.

• Prepare dough for pies, bread, rolls and sweet goods, batters for muffins, cookies and cakes, icings & frostings

• Frost & decorate cakes and baked goods

• Operate machinery and dishwashers

• Organize and maintain inventory

• Sweep, mop, wash and polish floors

• Use manual and electrical appliances to clean, peel, slice and trim foodstuff

• Clean and sanitize kitchen

• Handle and store cleaning products

• Receive, unpack and store supplies