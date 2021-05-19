THE POSITION

The TFN Administration Office has two (2) seasonal term position(s) opening(s) for a Beach Keeper & Visitor Services Attendant to work with our Beach Keeper Program Team in the Broken Group Islands.

Beach Keeper & Visitor Services Attendant work responsibilities require contributing to the Team approach for the undertaking of wide variety of seasonal visitor services and beach maintenance work. Job duties include daily patrolling, cleaning of facilities, maintaining camping areas, checking visitor permits, collecting fees and monitoring wildlife.

Working under the operational supervision of the Program’s Team Leader, you will provide onsite support to ensuring that visitor attendance at the Broken Group Island’s beaches and marine environments is monitored and any safety issues are addressed in accordance with prescribed procedures.

As a seasonal term employee of the Beach Keeper Program, your 40-hour weekly work schedule will involve a rotating work roster with extended work hours and scheduled weekend work days. The seasonal work term of this program requires you to commit to a work term commencing in May and ending in mid-September.

The ideal candidate for this position opening will be a Tseshaht Member 18 years and over.

EDUCATION, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE NEEDED

• A secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education/ experience.

• Able to interact well with the public in a marine park outdoor setting.

• Must possess a valid SVOP and be capable of operating vessels and working in a marine environment.

• Current First Aid Level 1 certification, or a commitment to obtain.

• Able to plan, prepare and maintain Beach Keeper supplies and equipment.

• Familiar with use of Windows computer programs.

• A satisfactory Criminal Record check is mandatory.