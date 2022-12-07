Big House Project Manager

Ahousaht is seeking an organized and culturally oriented Project Manager:
The PM will oversee all aspects of building the Big House including but not limited to: organize tasks, supervise projects, vet and liaise with contractors, shall collaborate with the BH committee in major decisions and will incorporate Ahousaht culture, values and beliefs throughout the project and final building. Must have experience leading and managing Projects in remote and First Nation communities. In depth knowledge of Ahousaht culture and architecture is required. Responsibilities include:
- Develop Work Plan and Budget for the Project pursuant to Ahousaht Financial Policy
- Closely liaise with all Contractors
- Track the progress of the work
- Meet and Report regularly to BH Committee
- Preparing project reports for Committee, community and Funders
- Recommending the allocation of project resources, including Human Resources to maximize Project deliverables
- Ensure Ahousaht culture, values and beliefs are incorporated and prominent in the BH design and final build
- Ensure the project is managed effectively and completed on time and on budget according to Project Work Plan
Please submit a resume/ CV with a cover letter and 3 letters of employment references to: by December 19, 2022 11:59 pm.
