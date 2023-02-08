We are the c̓išaaʔatḥ (sis sha ahtah or Tseshaht) a vibrant community with an active and progressive natural resources-based economy. Our First Nation’s Mission Statement is “Together we are empowering our people, fostering a stable, safe, and supportive community by building a strong economy and creating opportunities for the growth, health, wellness of our people, and ḥaḥuułi as a unified, self-determining Nation.” TFN is in the process of re-organizing its legal business structure and creating a Development Corporation to lead for profit businesses on behalf of TFN.

The new structure requires a Board of Directors to lead economic development ventures in alignment with TFN’s governance objectives and commitment to its Members and community. The Nation has taken initial steps to operationalize a tiered Limited Partnership (LP) structure. TFN’s businesses – Orange Bridge Cannabis, the Tseshaht Market, and the Nation’s forestry and fishery operations will be organized within the LP structure. We are looking for individuals to serve as Directors. This commitment will require approximately 8 – 10 meetings per year for a two-to-four-year term.

PRIMARY ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF DIRECTORS ARE TO:

• Establish and support the corporation’s vision, working with TFN Chief and Council at arms length.

• Develop a long-range plan and strategy with defined timeframes and milestones to achieve specific goals.

• Ensure long-term financial and organizational stability.

• Oversee recruitment, and capacity development of executive management and provide support when and where necessary.

• Approve annual plans, review performance, ensure compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

• Provide operational and financial performance reports based on goals of the corporation and Nation.

• Provide management oversight for corporate set strategic direction, policy implementation and alignment with the vision, values, and goals of the TFN and Development Corporation.

SKILLS, EXPERIENCE, AND PERSONAL QUALITIES OF DIRECTORS SOUGHT:

• Professional competencies including: Tseshaht First Nation traditional knowledge, business development, corporate governance, community and land use planning, laws and regulations, finance and accounting, Indigenous title and rights, human resources, technology, and innovation.

• Knowledge of, and experience in one or more sectors of interest:

o Real estate development

o Retail (fuel, convenience store, deli/goods market)

o Forestry, fisheries, and natural resources

o Tourism

o Cannabis

• A strong understanding of financial and non-financial performance reports.

• Previous experience as a Director or working with a Board of Directors.

• Experience in working with Indigenous Governments and communities.

• Proven leadership and relationship building experience.

• Working knowledge and / or experience in economic development.

• The willingness to devote time required to carry out Director duties and responsibilities.

• The ability to be impartial, trustworthy, respect confidentiality, and to identify and avoid conflicts of interest.

• A positive attitude that promotes teamwork and values of the Tseshaht First Nation.

Directors will be paid an honorarium and reimbursed for travel expenses in support of Board meetings.