The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking an experienced, C6 delegated Social Worker to fill a permanent, full-time position. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will have full C6 caseload responsibilities. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane, depending on caseload) is required for this position. Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services has the honor of working on the beautiful traditional and unceded territories of the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, supporting and collaborating with community to develop appropriate responses to child safety concerns and build upon community support services.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Respond to and investigate any report about a child’s need for safety

Consult with Nations with a focus on safety issues; prevention of child abuse and neglect, keeping children connected to family and community, and preserving cultural identity of Nuu-chah-nulth children

Evaluating vulnerability factors, utilizing a trauma-informed lens

Collaboratively creating a plan of action with the family, supports and Nation

Preferred Qualifications

BSW, CYC or degree in a related field with several years of progressive social work caseload experience involving First Nation families

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset

C-6 Delegation required or eligible for full delegation

Knowledge of related legislation, documents, and court process.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience. For information contact Kelly Edgar, Director Usma F&CS Kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org