Call for Artists: Digital Art Commission – Salmon in First Nations Style

The Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) is offering an opportunity for a local artist to create a commissioned digital art piece that celebrates the cultural heritage of our region. This artwork will be a central visual element for marketing and print materials at the ACPA Ports Canada Conference 2024, and we also will incorporate it into our new logo and re-branding designs.

Our goal is to collaborate respectfully, honor traditions, include cultural nuances, and accurately represent the heritage of the First Nations community in Port Alberni. We seek an artist who can infuse cultural authenticity into the artwork.

Payment: $500

Key Dates: