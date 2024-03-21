Job Title: On-Call Receptionist

Job Category: On-Call

Department/Group: Administration Department #: 100

Location: Tofino.

BC Rate of pay: $20-$23/hour

Reports To: HR & Administration Manager

Position Type: Hourly As our On-Call Receptionist you will be the first point of contact and impression for our organization. You will greet all incoming guests, visitors and members, help direct them to the appropriate individual, service and information. You will be answering phones in a fast-paced environment and re-directing calls to respective departments. As the On-Call Receptionist, you will perform various front desk duties including filing, handling and re-directing mail, external communications, and assisting administratively to TFN Management Team, Executives and Staff. This position reports to the Human Resources & Administration Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

- Answering phones, navigating callers to the appropriate departments, staff, and information callers require.

- Greeting guests and hosting meeting guests. Preparing coffee, water, tea service.

- Monitoring supply inventory weekly.

- Operation, and maintenance of the faxes incoming and outgoing – Includes keeping a very organized fax logging system - Organization and maintenance of mail logging system in place. All incoming and out-going mail gets called out to recipients or sent by Canada Post or Courier.

- General tidying of office areas. Front office / reception area.

- General office operations, filling of paper in machines, operation of postage machine, copier, fax machine, filing, making copies as needed, distribution of staff mail arriving by post office box, couriers, fax, email, etc.

- All other duties as assigned by HR and Tribal Administrator.

- Office support / duties as required from other Administration Staff. Qualifications

- Education: High School Diploma

- Experience: 1-2 years of related experience in office environment

- Knowledge of Microsoft Office software suite.

- Ability to build positive relationships with high level of interpersonal skills

- Ability to prioritize tasks according to importance in a fast-paced environment  Ability to handle conflict with sound judgement

- Multi-tasking capability without compromising on quality

- Must be proficient in handling office equipment including complex multiple lined telephones, printers, photocopy machines, etc.

- Strong written and verbal communication skills

- Must provide successful Criminal Record Check with Vulnerable Sector search (Required)

- Current valid Class 5 B.C. driver’s license and drivers abstract