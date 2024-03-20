Campground Customer Service:

Duties include but are not limited to:

• Answering phones and checking emails.

• Check in guests.

• Direct guests to their site.

• Provide campground information and rules.

• Maintain reservation list.

• Maintain a clean office.

• Ensure access is safe and clear of any hazards.

• Interact with guests.

Skills and training:

• Computer skills using Word, Excel, and email programs.

• Good verbal and writing skills.

• Ability to work weekends, evenings, and or stat holidays.