Capital Administrative Assistant 2

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Capital Programs Department is seeking a highly motivated and organized Administrative Assistant 2 to provide essential clerical and administrative support to the Capital Programs team. This is a 1-year term, full-time position based out of Port Alberni BC (southern region).

Responsibilities Include

Provide direct support to the Administrative Assistant 1 (AA1) and the Director of Capital Programs.

Plan and organize daily activities within the NTC Capital program.

Support program staff with coordination of schedules and Travel.

Provide support to AA 1 in preparing program documents and filing.

Provide support to AA 1 and the Director of Capital in completion of program reports.

Preferred Qualifications

High School or equivalent with 2-3 years general office experience.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Good attention to details.

Strong teamwork and collaboration skills.

Highly motivated with a strong work ethic and a proven ability to consistently meet deadlines.

Experience working in a construction related business is considered an asset.

Understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture, traditions, and aspirations, and/or experience working with First Nations, particularly within the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation, will be considered an asset.

Requires flexibility to work irregular hours outside of the NTC Standard hours of operation when necessary.

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.





Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: Annual salary range $41,000 - $55,000.