Capital Administrative Assistant 2 | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Capital Administrative Assistant 2

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Capital Programs Department is seeking a highly motivated and organized Administrative Assistant 2 to provide essential clerical and administrative support to the Capital Programs team. This is a 1-year term, full-time position based out of Port Alberni BC (southern region).

Responsibilities Include

  • Provide direct support to the Administrative Assistant 1 (AA1) and the Director of Capital Programs.
  • Plan and organize daily activities within the NTC Capital program.
  • Support program staff with coordination of schedules and Travel.
  • Provide support to AA 1 in preparing program documents and filing.
  • Provide support to AA 1 and the Director of Capital in completion of program reports.

 

Preferred Qualifications

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: Annual salary range $41,000 - $55,000.    

 

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1pm February 13, 2025 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

Share this: