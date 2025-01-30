Capital GIS Technician 3

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Capital Program is seeking a 1-year term, full-time qualified Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Technician 3. This position reports to the Capital Operations Manager and will work in coordination with the GIS Technician 1 & 2 in the compilation and analyses of GIS data for infrastructure and housing asset conditions. The GIS Technician 3 will design, develop, and implement systems and databases for accessing and storing geospatial data. This role will analyze data using mapping software to interpret GIS data and compile reports for the NTC Transfer of Authority process. The GIS Technician 3 position is based out Port Alberni (southern region), and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.

Responsibilities Include

Effectively communicate, verbal and written, and demonstrate excellent listening skills.

Work cooperatively and amicably in a team environment with a safety-first attitude.

Will complete field collection of existing physical asset data for each First Nation and support in the condition assessment process to ensure all field data is documented.

Under the direction of GIS Technician 1 will perform analysis on collected data and provide reporting information in the GIS database and dashboard environments.

Provide quality control/assurance including review, analysis, and revision of existing spatial data.

Identify software and hardware problems, perform tests and document system changes, procedures, and problems.

Maintain effective working relationships with a wide range of internal and external contacts and to deal effectively with the public in processing a variety of enquiries and requests for information.

Create and update data in multi-versioned geodatabases and ensure data quality and accuracy.

Preferred Qualifications

Post-secondary diploma program in an acceptable related field, minimum 2 years sound related experience, or an equivalent combination of training and experience, preferably in a municipal setting.

Considerable knowledge of ESRI based GIS software programs and hardware components of the GIS and programming methods applicable to the work.

Experience with SDE Geodatabases, AGOL, Survey123, Portal for ArcGIS, Field Maps.

Experience working in infrastructure, public works, and housing are considered important assets.

Knowledge of mapping principles, techniques, coordinate geometry, and survey computations.

Understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture, traditions, and aspirations, and/or experience working with First Nations, particularly within the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation, will be considered an asset.

A valid BC driver’s licence and vehicle is required, and ability to travel to the First Nations is required.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: Annual salary range $71,000 - $80,500.