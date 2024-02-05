The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Capital Program is seeking a permanent full-time Capital Project Advisor 3 (CPA 3). The CPA 3 will work under the supervision of the Director of Capital Programs. The CPA 3 will assist and take direction from the CPA 1. This position will be responsible for supporting First Nations Public Works Departments in the day-to-day delivery of operations and maintenance activities with each of their communities. This position will support the development and implementation of digital Asset Management plans across the entire Public Work spectrum. This position is based out of the NTC Southern Region office (Port Alberni), and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.

Responsibilities Include

Effectively communicate, verbal and written, and demonstrate excellent listening skills.

Work cooperatively and amicably in a team environment with a safety-first attitude.

Collaborate with the CPA 1 and CPA 2 positions to develop and implement Asset Management programs for First Nations.

Work in the field with First Nation staff to implement Operations and Maintenance activities on municipal assets.

Work within the NTC ESRI and Cartegraph GIS environment to log and track asset management activities.

Travel to and from NTC member First Nations is required to implement field work.

Preferred Qualifications

Minimum of High School Diploma is required.

Demonstrated experience working with and maintaining municipal public works assets.

Demonstrated experience working with municipal water and wastewater systems.

Working knowledge of tools and equipment to maintain municipal public works assets.

Must be capable of performing labor work, in the field, on municipal public works.

EOCP certification for small water and or small wastewater is preferred but must be eligible and capable of attaining EOCP certification.

knowledge of ESRI based GIS software programs and Cartegraph Asset Management software is considered an asset.

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Be willing to adhere to the NTC Communicable Disease Prevention Plan.

Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $63,000 - $73,000.