Capital Project Advisor 4

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Capital Programs is seeking a 1-year term, full-time Capital Project Advisor (CPA) 4. This position reports to the Capital Operations Manager and takes field direction from the CPA 1. The CPA 4 will provide support to the NTC Capital Programs in the operations and maintenance of member First Nations public works assets. This support is to assist NTC member First Nations by collecting asset condition information for the execution of our ongoing Transfer of Authority process. This position is based out of Port Alberni BC (southern region), and requires travel (by vehicle, off road travel, boat and airplane) into communities.

Responsibilities Include

Effectively communicate, verbal and written, and demonstrate excellent listening skills.

Work collaboratively and amicably with CPA 1,2 & 3, and GIS Tech 1 & 2 to develop and implement digital asset management systems for member First Nations utilizing ESRI GIS software.

Work in the field with First Nation staff to implement Operations and Maintenance activities on municipal assets.

Work within the NTC ESRI GIS environment to log and track asset management activities.

Travel to and from NTC member First Nations is required to implement field work.

Preferred Qualifications

Post-secondary diploma in a construction related field or equivalent combination of training/working knowledge and a minimum of two year’s experience in the construction industry.

Demonstrated experience working with and maintaining municipal public works assets.

Demonstrated experience working with municipal water and wastewater systems.

Working knowledge of tools and equipment to maintain municipal public works assets.

Must be capable of performing labor work, in the field, on municipal public works.

EOCP certification for small water and or small wastewater is preferred but must be eligible and capable of attaining EOCP certification.

knowledge of ESRI based GIS software programs and Asset Management software is considered an asset.

Understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture, traditions, and aspirations, and/or experience working with First Nations, particularly within the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation, will be considered an asset.

Requires flexibility to work irregular hours outside of the NTC Standard hours of operation when necessary.

A valid BC driver’s licence and vehicle is required, and ability to travel to the First Nations is required.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: Annual salary range $72,000 - $82,000.