The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a term, full-time Care Support Team Coordinator (maternity backfill to March 29, 2022). Based out of Port Alberni, this position coordinates program services and referrals while overseeing capacity building via trauma training for caregivers, communities, and Usma Family & Child Services staff members. The Care Support Team Coordinator will oversee the development of trauma informed behavioural support plans and resilience focused support plans.
Responsibilities Include
- Design, develop, coordinate and implement trauma training
- Oversee the formation of trauma informed support plans
- Provide consultation, supervision and direction to the Caregiver Support Worker, receive and disperse referrals and assist with scheduling team meetings
- Maintain case notes, files and recordings in an accountable manner
- Produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports regarding the services provided
- Pursue and identify opportunities for funding through proposals and grants;
- Maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to clients, NTC and its member Nations;
- Work with local, Nuu-chah-nulth and Provincial Indigenous Communities;
- Identify trends, needs and issues.
Preferred Qualifications
- Post-secondary education, preferably in the field of human social services; demonstrated related work experience (1-year minimum); training in trauma and attachment
- Strong ability to provide mentorship and guidance in difficult situations
- Excellent working knowledge of MS Office, Internet, e-mail (Outlook)
- Ability to work independently and with minimum supervisor
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Experience working within an Indigenous community, with children and youth, or with children and youth in care
- Capable of working flexible hours and extra hours to meet the projected outcomes
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle
- Willingness to travel to remote communities
- Provide an acceptable criminal background check
Apply by 4 pm, March 15, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(Please be advised that only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted)