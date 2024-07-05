The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a dynamic and culturally grounded individual to serve as a Caregiver Support Worker with Usma Family and Child Services Resource Team. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position works directly with Usma caregivers to provide support to them in meeting the emotional, physical, spiritual and cultural needs of the Nuu-chah-nulth children in their care. Travel is an essential part of this position.
Position Responsibilities
- Meet with referring social worker to gather information about the caregiver and the children in their care to establish priorities for planning.
- Provide support and training to Usma caregivers regarding traditional Nuu-chah-nulth parenting practices, grief and loss and other needs as identified by the caregiver.
- Support recruitment of new caregivers with regular information sessions in community and by participating in community recruitment and appreciation events.
- Maintain sound and objective documentation and keep case files up to date.
Preferred Qualifications
- Possess a human services or social services diploma with demonstrated related working experience and related training.
- Well-developed professional knowledge of complex issues that affect children such as trauma, attachment, FASD and other neuro-developmental issues.
- Excellent working knowledge of MS Office, Internet, e-mail (Outlook).
- Possess networking skills to create strong community connection and understanding of the importance of working with First Nations protocols.
- Must have a vehicle, valid driver’s licence, and able to work a variety of schedules as needed.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $60,000 - $70,000.
Apply by 1pm July 16, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.