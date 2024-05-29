The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a term (to March 31, 2025), full-time Case Manager to work in the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP). Main area of service is Kyuquot, Cheklesahht, & Nuchatlaht. The Case Manager is directly involved in the process of employment case management and supporting individuals with achieving their employment and training goals. This position would suit an individual who has passion to help others achieve new goals and opportunities.

Responsibilities Include

Providing Employment Case Management support to individual program participants.

Liaising with staff from various organizations who provide services to clientele.

Provide referral and assessment services in conjunction with employment action plans.

Coordinating activities in accordance with various funding agreements.

Completion of reporting requirements as per applicable funding agreements.

Preferred Qualifications

Post-Secondary Diploma in Health, Social Sciences or Human Services.

Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and communities.

Certified Career Development Practitioner (CCDP) considered an asset.

Motivational Interviewing training considered an asset.

Ability to collaborate effectively with internal and external partners to facilitate events.

Strong organizational abilities and experience balancing multiple projects.

Experience working with a database and reporting systems for government.

Knowledge and understanding of existing historical barriers to First Nations people.

Sensitivity to the real needs of First Nations people.

Preference given to applicant who resides in one of the three service areas.

Provide acceptable references (3) and criminal record check.

Must have a vehicle, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to NTC Communities.

Competitive benefit package. Salary based on qualifications and experience: range $55,000 to $67,000 (under review).