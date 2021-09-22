Case Manager (Bladerunners) Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent, full-time Case Manager to work in the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP). Based out of the Port Alberni office, the Case Manager is directly involved in the process of employment case management and supporting individuals with achieving their employment and training goals. This position would suit an individual who is looking for a rewarding career and who has passion to help others achieve new goals and opportunities.

Responsibilities Include:

Provide Case Management, Coaching and Counselling support to individual program participants

Coordinate youth at risk participating in the Nuu-chah-nulth Bladerunners Program

Assess participants' personal and family circumstances and general employability in terms of personal skills and abilities, employment history, and skill development needs using various assessment tools and techniques

Complete Employment Action Plans for participants

Liaise with staff from various organizations who provide services to clientele

Provide referral and assessment services in conjunction with employment action plans

Coordinate activities in accordance with various funding agreements

Complete reporting requirements as per applicable funding agreements

Preferred Qualifications:

Post-Secondary Diploma in Health, Social Sciences, or Human Services

Certified Career Development Practitioner (CCDP), considered an asset

Experience working within a First Nations or Social Services setting will be considered an asset

Motivational Interviewing training considered an asset

3 - 5 years’ experience working in an employment services setting

Experience with database reporting systems for government (ARMS database an asset)

Experience with ASETS data reporting

Knowledge of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities

Provide an acceptable criminal record check

Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to NTC Communities

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range from $49,000 to $63,000.