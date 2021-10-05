Case Manager (Gold River and Area)

Vancouver Island is a great location for rewarding work that is rich in indigenous culture, and to live in a community nestled among scenic mountain vistas and waterways.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Social Development Program is looking for a qualified person to fill a term backfill position as a Pre-Employment Supports Case Manager. This term, full-time position is best suited to someone who is skilled at inspiring and supporting clients in their pre-employment readiness and supporting them in reaching their potential through the development of training plans to achieve their employment goals. Based out of the NTC Gold River Office, the position is anticipated to be several months in duration and will involve travel into the First Nation communities of Ehattesaht, Nuchatlaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht, and Kyuquot.

Responsibilities Include

Providing Employment Case Management support to program participants including the identifying of barriers to employment and assisting clients with job readiness skills

Complete Employment Action Plans for participants

Provide referral and assessment services in conjunction with employment action plans

Liaising with other organizations and agencies in support of clientele

Assist in collecting statistic and other reporting requirements

Required to follow NTC’s guidelines and safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention

Preferred Qualifications