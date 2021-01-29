The Casual Administrative Support position is part of the Administration Department and will operate the main switchboard, provide reception, and general administrative support to various program staff and provide reservations and general support to multiple departments.
Answer switchboard and greet callers, take messages, screen calls, refer calls and reply to questions in accordance with general instructions and/or, information to and from staff members.
Responsibilities Include:
- Operating a multi-line phone system
- Multi-department reception
- Greeting visitors
- Building meeting kits
- Copying and filing
- Booking travel requests
- Maintaining confidentiality
Required Qualifications:
- Grade 12 plus 2 to 3 years of proven general office skills experience
- Superior telephone manners and strong interpersonal skills
- Professional, responsive, and positive work attitude is essential
- A valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle
- Experience in a First Nations working environment would be considered an asset
- Knowledge of computerized word processing and other office equipment
- Good interpersonal, communication and organization skills
- Acceptable criminal record check
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm February 14, 2021 by sending cover letter,
three references (available to contact) and resume to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Lisa Sam, Office Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: lisa.sam@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)