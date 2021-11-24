The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Program is seeking Casual Nurses for various regions (Port Alberni area, Gold River area and Tofino area). Casual assignments could be short 1-day assignments, project-based assignments (days or weeks in duration), back-fill assignments and may be full or partial days. Travel (vehicle, boat, and airplane) to remote communities may be required for these assignments.
Assignments May Include
- Covid Vaccine Clinics and Response to an Increase in Positive Covid Cases
- Flu Vaccine Clinics
- Backfilling for staff providing Community Health Nursing and Home and Community Care Nursing services (vacation, maternity, or short-term disability with uncertain return dates)
Responsibilities Include
- Provide comprehensive health care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention.
- Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, family groups and general populations
Preferred Qualifications
- Dual skills (both Community Health Nurse and Home Care Nurse) will be considered an asset
- Successful completion of an Immunization Competency Program
- Wound care and footcare experience
- Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives as a practicing RN registrant
- Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset
- Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other medical record charting systems is an asset
- Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel as required
- Must provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by sending your cover letter, resume,
and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attention: HR Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.