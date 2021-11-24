The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Program is seeking Casual Nurses for various regions (Port Alberni area, Gold River area and Tofino area). Casual assignments could be short 1-day assignments, project-based assignments (days or weeks in duration), back-fill assignments and may be full or partial days. Travel (vehicle, boat, and airplane) to remote communities may be required for these assignments.

Assignments May Include

Covid Vaccine Clinics and Response to an Increase in Positive Covid Cases

Flu Vaccine Clinics

Backfilling for staff providing Community Health Nursing and Home and Community Care Nursing services (vacation, maternity, or short-term disability with uncertain return dates)

Responsibilities Include

Provide comprehensive health care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention.

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, family groups and general populations

Preferred Qualifications