Casual Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Education Department is searching for casual term position (backfill) qualified individual interested in work assignments as a Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, for Ucluelet Secondary School. This casual work supports students at the K to Grade 12 level: culturally, socially, and academically, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate.  As a casual Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, you may be called on to backfill for a day or for terms lasting several weeks. The Education Worker is under the general supervision of the NTC Education Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day supervision of the principal within the school.   

 

Responsibilities will include:

 

  • Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff.
  • Foster and support the implementation of Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditional way of life to the school community.
  • Communicate regularly with students to mentor and promote positive behaviours that improve achievement, attendance, self-confidence.
  • Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities.
  • Work closely with school staff to address the needs of at-risk students.
  • Provide support to school administrators, teachers, support staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements

 

Preferred Qualifications:

 

  • Grade 12 or GED with experience in tutoring or mentoring children or youth.
  • Two to three years of direct involvement with Nuu-chah-nulth people, culture, and traditions.
  • Ability to provide support to students at levels in the school system.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and strong belief that with support all students can learn and achieve a path to success.
  • Valid BC driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and willingness to travel.

 

Contact Info

Apply by October 30, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, B.C.  V9Y 7M2

 

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

