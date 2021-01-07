Casual Nuu-chah-nulth Education Workers

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Education Department is building a casual list of qualified individuals interested in work assignments as a Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, for the Central Region. This casual work supports students at the K to Grade 12 level, culturally, academically and socially, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. As a casual Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, you may be called on to backfill for a day or for terms lasting several weeks. The Education Worker is under the general supervision of the NTC Education Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day supervision of the principal within the school.

Responsibilities will include:

Closely monitor student academic performance and assisting students in classroom

Work closely with school staff to address the needs of at-risk students

Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities

Provide early intervention for students at risk of withdrawing or failing school and assist with developing appropriate mentorship and supports

Maintain a consistent, visible and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff

Provide support to school administrators, teachers, support staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements

Preferred Qualifications: