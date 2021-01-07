Casual Nuu-chah-nulth Education Workers

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Education Department is building a casual list of qualified individuals interested in work assignments as a Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, for the Central Region. This casual work supports students at the K to Grade 12 level, culturally, academically and socially, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. As a casual Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, you may be called on to backfill for a day or for terms lasting several weeks. The Education Worker is under the general supervision of the NTC Education Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day supervision of the principal within the school.
Responsibilities will include:
- Closely monitor student academic performance and assisting students in classroom
- Work closely with school staff to address the needs of at-risk students
- Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities
- Provide early intervention for students at risk of withdrawing or failing school and assist with developing appropriate mentorship and supports
- Maintain a consistent, visible and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff
- Provide support to school administrators, teachers, support staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements
Preferred Qualifications:
- Grade 12 or GED with experience in tutoring or mentoring children or youth
- Two to three years of direct involvement with Nuu-chah-nulth people, culture and traditions
- Ability to provide academic support to students at the secondary school level
- Excellent interpersonal skills and strong belief that with support all students can learn and achieve a path to success
- Valid BC driver’s license, reliable vehicle and willingness to travel
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm January 14, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for our casual list)