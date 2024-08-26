The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a qualified professional with skipper experience to serve as the Chaputs (Canoe) Program Coordinator with Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS). This permanent, full-time position is responsible for programming and delivery of activities and scheduling for the program. This position will lead in the delivery of Nuu-chah-nulth based teachings specific to the chaputs. The Chaputs Program Coordinator will work alongside Usma F&CS staff, the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, Elders, and others to promote program opportunities. Based out of Port Alberni, this position reports to the Director of Usma F&CS.

Responsibilities Include

Design, develop and implement activities for Nuu-chah-nulth children, youth, and their families.

Provide and arrange for Nuu-chah-nulth teachings specifically related to the chaputs.

Maintain strong and respectful relationships with children, youth, caregivers, family members, NTC and its member Nations.

Communicate with Nuu-chah-nulth nations community staff and coordinate activities to support learning within a cultural framework.

Document and keep record of events and programs. Produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports regarding the programs provided.

Preferred Qualifications

High school diploma or BC Adult Education Diploma.

Small Vessel Operator Proficiency License and knowledge of Transport Canada regulations. Experience with overnight paddles and journeys.

First/Aid CPR level C is desired or a willingness to obtain.

Competent swimmer, able to lift 50 pounds.

Leadership experience with effective communication, interpersonal and organizational skills.

Motivated self-starter, able to work flexible hours and travel to remote communities.

Possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence; daily access to a reliable vehicle and have experience towing.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check – vulnerable sector.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $60,000 - $70,000.