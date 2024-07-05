Chaputs Program Coordinator | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Chaputs Program Coordinator

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a qualified professional to serve as the Chaputs Program Coordinator with Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS). This permanent, full-time position is responsible for programming and delivery of activities and scheduling for the program.  This position will lead in the delivery of Nuu-chah-nulth based teachings specific to the chaputs.  The Chaputs Program Coordinator will work alongside Usma F&CS staff, the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, Elders,  and others to promote program opportunities.  Based out of Port Alberni, this position reports to the Director of Usma F&CS.

 

 

 

Responsibilities Include

 

  • Design, develop and implement activities for Nuu-chah-nulth children, youth, and their families.
  • Provide and arrange for Nuu-chah-nulth teachings specifically related to the chaputs.
  • Maintain strong and respectful relationships with children, youth, caregivers, family members, NTC and its member Nations.
  • Communicate with Nuu-chah-nulth nations community staff and coordinate activities to support learning within a cultural framework.
  • Document and keep record of events and programs. Produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports regarding the programs provided.

 

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • High school diploma or BC Adult Education Diploma.
  • Small Vessel Operator Proficiency License and knowledge of Transport Canada regulations.  Prefer previous skipper experience, and particularly with overnight paddles and journeys.
  • First/Aid CPR level C is desired or a willingness to obtain.
  • Competent swimmer, able to lift 50 pounds.
  • Leadership experience with effective communication, interpersonal and organizational skills.
  • Motivated self-starter, able to work flexible hours and travel to remote communities.
  • Possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence; daily access to a reliable vehicle and have experience towing.
  • Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check – vulnerable sector.

 

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $60,000 - $70,000. 

Company

Usma

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1pm July 16, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

