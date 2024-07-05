The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a qualified professional to serve as the Chaputs Program Coordinator with Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS). This permanent, full-time position is responsible for programming and delivery of activities and scheduling for the program. This position will lead in the delivery of Nuu-chah-nulth based teachings specific to the chaputs. The Chaputs Program Coordinator will work alongside Usma F&CS staff, the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, Elders, and others to promote program opportunities. Based out of Port Alberni, this position reports to the Director of Usma F&CS.
Responsibilities Include
- Design, develop and implement activities for Nuu-chah-nulth children, youth, and their families.
- Provide and arrange for Nuu-chah-nulth teachings specifically related to the chaputs.
- Maintain strong and respectful relationships with children, youth, caregivers, family members, NTC and its member Nations.
- Communicate with Nuu-chah-nulth nations community staff and coordinate activities to support learning within a cultural framework.
- Document and keep record of events and programs. Produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports regarding the programs provided.
Preferred Qualifications
- High school diploma or BC Adult Education Diploma.
- Small Vessel Operator Proficiency License and knowledge of Transport Canada regulations. Prefer previous skipper experience, and particularly with overnight paddles and journeys.
- First/Aid CPR level C is desired or a willingness to obtain.
- Competent swimmer, able to lift 50 pounds.
- Leadership experience with effective communication, interpersonal and organizational skills.
- Motivated self-starter, able to work flexible hours and travel to remote communities.
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence; daily access to a reliable vehicle and have experience towing.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check – vulnerable sector.
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $60,000 - $70,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm July 16, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.