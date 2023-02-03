Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

UTG is seeking a Child and Family Support Worker to join the Human Services Team responsible for developing and implementing services and programs that contribute to the health and well being of citizens.

Reporting to the Director of Human Services, the Child and Family Support Worker is responsible for

providing a wide range of supports and services to children (0-18) and families. The Support Worker utilizes a strength based and family centred approach to support families in meeting children’s health, development, social and emotional goals and strengthening parent’s confidence and parenting skills.

This position provides opportunities to:

Provide support and prevention programs to families to promote safety, success and wellbeing for families

Advocate for children and youth.

Work with families and provide guidance to maintain family unity or reunification.

Provide crisis intervention and/or emergency response as required

Assist in the development of the UTG Health & Wellness Plan, including mental health and family/child development support and prevention programs.

Qualifications and Experience: • Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) or Bachelor of Arts degree in a related human services field

A minimum of 3 years’ experience with a social work case load

Valid Driver’s license

Current CPR C certification Interested applicants can obtain a copy of the complete job description by contacting Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant, at lysa.ray@uchucklesaht.ca

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).