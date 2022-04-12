The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a Child, Youth & Adult Clinical Counsellor to provide support to children, youth, adults, and families living in the Northern Nuu-chah-nulth region. Based out of the NTC Northern Region office (Gold River/Tsaxana), this permanent, full-time position will promote wellness through a balance of First Nation and western methods; and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.

Responsibilities Include

Provide clinical counselling with individual and/or family and/or group sessions as appropriate

Provide counselling with children and youth suffering from emotional and behavioral disorders

Provide clinical counselling services with NTC Mental Health Services Programs, including establishment of a regularly maintained schedule of services to Northern Region communities

Consultation and Liaison with NCN communities, schools, and other agencies

Implement culturally safe practices that reflect NCN healing traditions and western mainstream approaches

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s degree in a field related to counselling and recovery, such as psychology, counselling, or social work

5 years front line experience, at least 3 working with aboriginal people

Thoroughly familiar with health services and referrals processes

Possess and practice a personal wellness plan

Possess strong personal boundaries and have familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle

Available to work evenings and weekends, and travel by boat or plane when required

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $55,000 - $86,000.