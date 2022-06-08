The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a permanent, full-time Child & Youth Mental Health Counsellor to provide support to children, youth and families living in urban Port Alberni and in the communities of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Southern Region. Based out of Port Alberni and reporting to the Manager of Child & Youth Services, this position will be assigned to provide regular service to specific remote communities, which requires travel into remote communities (including on gravel road, by boat and airplane).

Responsibilities Include

Clinical counselling with children and youth experiencing stressful or traumatic events, presenting emotional and behavioural responses (including crisis intervention)

Consultation and Liaison with NCN communities, schools, and other agencies

Development and coordination of innovative prevention/intervention programs focusing on resiliency and capacity building

Implement culturally safe services that reflect NCN healing practices and western mainstream approaches

Maintain a reporting system of client and activity records that supports program reporting and evaluation

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Psychology, Counselling, Social Work or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health

Knowledge in Child & Youth Mental Health and experience creating and carrying out treatment plans

Familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture, healing processes, and cross-cultural education

Possess strong personal boundaries, a wellness plan, and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $70,000 - $86,000.