The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a permanent, full-time Child & Youth Mental Health Counsellor to provide support to children, youth and families living in urban Port Alberni and in the communities of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Southern Region. Based out of Port Alberni and reporting to the Manager of Child & Youth Services, this position will be assigned to provide regular service to specific remote communities, which requires travel into remote communities (including on gravel road, by boat and airplane).
Responsibilities Include
- Clinical counselling with children and youth experiencing stressful or traumatic events, presenting emotional and behavioural responses (including crisis intervention)
- Consultation and Liaison with NCN communities, schools, and other agencies
- Development and coordination of innovative prevention/intervention programs focusing on resiliency and capacity building
- Implement culturally safe services that reflect NCN healing practices and western mainstream approaches
- Maintain a reporting system of client and activity records that supports program reporting and evaluation
Preferred Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Psychology, Counselling, Social Work or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health
- Knowledge in Child & Youth Mental Health and experience creating and carrying out treatment plans
- Familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture, healing processes, and cross-cultural education
- Possess strong personal boundaries, a wellness plan, and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations
- Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $70,000 - $86,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm June 21, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.