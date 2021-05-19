City of Port Alberni Job Postings (6)

The City of Port Alberni is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

• Building Inspector II
• PC Support / LAN Tech (casual)
• Museum Assistant - Education (P/T)
• Maintenance Asst. - RCMP (casual)
• Lifeguard / Instructors (casual)
• Ambassadors of Awesomeness (Summer Program Assistants)

Company

City of Port Alberni

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

For more information, including required qualifications and how to apply please visit www.portalberni.ca/employment-opportunities

