Client Navigator (term)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an energetic and engaging Client Navigator to serve as a helpful practitioner to marginalized Nuu-chah-nulth individuals living on and off reserve in the Port Alberni Region. Based out of Port Alberni, this 1-year term position provides support to vulnerable clients in difficult situations or crisis and helps them problem solve and navigate access to appropriate community-based services and support systems.

Responsibilities Include

Helps vulnerable clients navigate a variety of difficult problems, such as: housing, social assistance, disability issues, employment supports, counselling, schooling, and care support services

Directs clients to other areas of assistance as required, and help clients and their families find services in the community

Participates in referrals and case management of clients/families involved in the court system

Informs other health care professionals of the client’s situation to ensure seamless care

Develops and implements programs as assigned

Maintains activity records that supports program reporting and evaluation

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor Degree in Social / Human Services or an acceptable combination of education and experience in assessment, advocacy, mental health and substance abuse issues

Extensive knowledge of community-based services and agencies in Port Alberni

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing

Proficiency in the use of a personal computer and software programs

Familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and family systems considered an asset

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel

Provide an acceptable a criminal record check and available for contact references

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $68,000. For further information contact: Lynnette Lucas, Director of Health by email: Lynnette.Lucas@nuuchahnulth.org.

Apply by 4pm September 29, 2021, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

Fax: (250) 723-0463

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.