Clinical Counsellor — Family Systems Focus

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Usma Family and Child Services Program is seeking a permanent, full-time Clinical Counsellor based out of Port Alberni, to provide individual counselling and counselling for family or groups with a focus on supporting families using a proactive and preventative approach towards stabilization. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane, depending on caseload) is required for this position. Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services works on the traditional and unceded territories of the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, supporting and collaborating with community.
Responsibilities Include
- To establish a regular schedule of community visits and counselling sessions.
- To coordinate effective service delivery strategies and instructions to service providers.
- To maintain up-to-date files and provide statistical reports.
- To deliver consistent service within a framework inclusive of professional skills and Nuu-chah-nulth values.
Preferred Qualifications
- Master’s degree in psychology, counselling, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health.
- 5-years front line experience, with at least 3-years working with Indigenous people.
- Registration with a related professional association.
- Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions.
- Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes.
- Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk population.
- Possess a personal wellness plan.
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence and have daily access to reliable vehicle.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $80,000 - $90,000 annually.
Apply by 1 pm, January 31, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org