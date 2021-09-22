Clinical Counsellor (Gold River and Area)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC), Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a permanent, full-time Teechuktl Clinical Counsellor to provide individual counselling for individuals or families in NTC’s Northern Region (Gold River and other remote areas). Based out of the NTC’s Gold River office, this position would best suit someone who can provide counselling services that promotes individual and community wellness through a balance of Quu’asa (First Nation people) values and trauma-based clinical methods.

Responsibilities Include

To establish a regular schedule of community visits and counselling sessions

To coordinate effective service delivery strategies and instructions to service providers

To maintain up-to-date files and provide statistical reports

Travel to communities, sometimes for a few days at a time, is required

To deliver consistent service within a framework inclusive of professional skills and Quu’asa (First Nation people) values

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s degree in Psychology, Counselling, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health

5-years front line experience, with at least 3-years working with aboriginal people

Registration with a related professional association

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions

Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes

Experience in cross-cultural education

Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high risk population

Possess a personal wellness plan

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $63,000 - $80,000 annually.