Clinical Counsellor (Part-time)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a permanent, part-time (0.5 FTE) Clinical Counsellor to provide individual counselling and counselling for family or groups in the Nuu-chah-nulth territory. Based out of the NTC’s Port Alberni office, this position would best suit someone who can work in a team environment to provide counselling services that promotes individual and community wellness through a balance of Quu’asa and clinical methods.
Responsibilities Include
- To establish a regular schedule of community visits and counselling sessions
- To coordinate effective service delivery strategies and instructions to service providers
- To maintain up-to-date files and provide statistical reports
- To deliver consistent service within a framework inclusive of professional skills and Quu’asa (First Nation people) values
Preferred Qualifications
- Master’s degree in Psychology, Counselling, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health
- 5-years front line experience, with at least 3-years working with aboriginal people
- Registration with a related professional association
- Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions
- Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes
- Experience in cross-cultural education
- Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high risk population
- Possess a personal wellness plan
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: $34,750 - $40,000 annually (based on ½ time).
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by January 8, 2020 by sending your cover letter,
three references (available to contact) and resume to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)