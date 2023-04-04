Clinical Counsellor (Zeballos)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC), Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a permanent, full-time Teechuktl Clinical Counsellor to provide individual counselling for individuals or families in NTC’s Northern Region (Ehattesaht and Nuchatlaht areas). Based out of Zeballos, this position would best suit someone who can provide counselling services that promotes individual and community wellness through a balance of Quu’asa (First Nation people) values and trauma-based clinical methods. This position requires travel into remote communities (including on gravel road).

Responsibilities Include

To establish a regular schedule of community visits and counselling sessions.

To coordinate effective service delivery strategies and instructions to service providers.

To maintain up-to-date files using an EMR and provide statistical reports.

Travel to community settings is required.

To deliver consistent service within a framework inclusive of professional skills and Quu’asa (First Nation people) values.

Preferred Qualifications