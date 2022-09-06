Clinical Counsellor/Child Therapist/Art Therapist

The Counsellor provides a broad range of in-person clinical services to children and youth ages 5-19, as well as support for their caregivers/families. The Counsellor operates from all Nuu-chah-nulth locations. Please see below Job Description for more job responsibilities.

Job Description

The SAIP Counsellor is directly responsible to the Director of Counselling and Social Services for a range of clinical services to clients and community.

In particular, the Counsellor provides clinical service to children, adolescents, and their families, referred by professionals, agencies, and friends in the community, or who come self-referred. Clients of this program are children under the age of majority who show indications of having been sexually abused and may also exhibit sexual intrusive behavior as a result of their victimization.

Duties and Activities:

Conducts social and family assessments, as well as historical reviews of presenting circumstances.

Provides intervention through individual/group counselling, support, education, and/or family meetings/interviews.

Evaluates services with participation of individuals served.

Collaborates and consults with relevant community and health service providers, as appropriate.

Provides recommendations to referral sources, service providers, and/or families that are relevant to judicial follow-up, child apprehension or reunification, referral to additional professional resources or case closure.

Has knowledge and experience working with First Nation families/communities.

Maintains and provides written assessments, reports or statistical information for referral and funding sources, as appropriate.

Maintains professional records of work with individuals served, according to agency policy (utilizing both hard-copy and database technologies).

Maintains appropriate caseload numbers, as determined by agency policy and contractual expectations.

Conducts regular case consultation and supervision sessions, to promote practice excellence, and to address and resolve practice issues and challenges.

Provides occasional support, supervision, and direction to practicum students in the Schools of Social Work, Child Care, Psychology or Art Therapy, as appropriate.

Undertakes other related duties from time to time as determined by the Executive Director or delegate.

Competencies/Conditions:

Understands and applies relevant legislation, policy, and accreditation standards.

Applies professional ethics to clinical practice.

Maintains competencies, exercises professionalism, and acts within scope of practice constraints.

Recognizes the signs and indicators of child sexual abuse and/or maltreatment.

Understands age-appropriate sexual behavior and stages of normal child development.

Differentiates between the factors that constitute abuse and/or neglect, and normative parenting styles.

Demonstrates competency and humility regarding diversity and culture.

Understands unique vulnerabilities and treatment considerations in children with disabilities.

Understand and applies a strengths-based perspective.

Proficient in biopsychosocial spiritual assessment using established standardized measures and approaches.

Trained in the delivery of evidence-informed treatment and interventions for child sexual abuse and inappropriate sexualized behavior.

Understands and applies a family and community systems perspective.

Balances potential benefits from clinical interventions with potential risks as part of the treatment planning process.

Becomes familiar with relevant agency policies, accreditation standards and legislation, and reviews these on annual basis, or more often when there are substantial changes.

Qualifications:

A minimum of a master’s degree in a mental health discipline as well as specialized training and experience in a variety of expressive child therapies. Significant experience working with youth living in high conflict families, those with substance use disorders, and vulnerable youth who are at high risk for criminal involvement and exploitation is an asset.

Conditions of Employment:

This position is 21 hours per week, with the potential for more. The actual schedule to be negotiated with the supervisor, and may include evening and weekend work, according to program needs. The Counsellor may be expected to use their own vehicle and/or the company vehicle during employment and to transport clients on occasion. Maintaining a valid class 5 driver’s license and adequate insurance coverage of at least ($3,000,000) is required. Mileage will be reimbursed as per the Collective Agreement. The Counsellor will undertake a recent criminal record check for the Vulnerable Sector prior to commencement of employment. The first three months of employment will constitute a probationary period, after which a performance appraisal will be conducted to determine suitability for further employment.

Additional Information:

This position involves work in stressful circumstances, often dealing with youth and families in crisis situations involving behavioral or justice issues. The ability to function independently and frequently under pressure, including managing emergencies, is an ongoing expectation of this position. As this position involves being privy to information of a sensitive nature, the Counsellor must be willing to receive an enhanced security clearance, in addition to a criminal record check.