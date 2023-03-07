The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting resumes for a 1-year Contract position of

Communications Liaison. This position is full time with flexible hours up to 75 hours bi-weekly (37.5 hours

per week).

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..



JOB HIGHLIGHTS

Tseshaht First Nation territory is located on the beautiful West Coast of Vancouver Island and spans from the La Perouse bank off shore to Barkley Sound, the Broken Group Islands and Alberni Inlet to Port Alberni and Sproat and Great Central Lakes. A chance to work amongst these amazing places while spending time on the water and protecting Tseshaht’s Hahoulthee (Traditional territory) is part of the job.

Tseshaht First Nation is a unified, self-determining Nation, rooted in our teachings and ways of being, taking a proactive role to improve the health and well-being of our members and those yet unborn; strengthening our language and culture; and

stewarding our ḥaaḥaaḥuułi. Living our culture. The Communication Liaison role will support internal and external communication for Tseshaht First Nation Administration and Tseshaht Elected Council.

RESPONSIBILITIES

This contract position is responsible to:

Establish clear and consistent communication pathways between community members, staff, and Council,

Contribute to the creation of, and implement, communications and engagement strategies, plans, policy, and initiatives,

Manage all Tseshaht social media, including drafting, postings, and coordinating responses to community social media inquiries,

Produce regular scheduled community updates, bulletins, reports,

Prepare briefing notes for Chief & Council meetings with government and external agencies,

Manage and update the Tseshaht First Nation Website,

Utilize email blasts and other forms of distribution of communication material,

Manage advertising and promotional materials on behalf of the Nation, and

Provide public relations and media coordination, press releases, and media statements.

QUALIFICATIONS

Diploma in Communication, Public Relations, or Business Administration; combination of education and experience will be considered.

Experience working with First Nations in a communications role.

Experience supporting First Nations with Strategic Plans and Community Comprehensive plans.

Experience in a cross-cultural environment with understanding of First Nations protocols and culture preferred.

Must possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence and a vehicle.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES

Good knowledge of social media platforms.

Knowledge of Tseshaht cultural and spiritual beliefs of Tseshaht membership or neighbouring First Nations.

Excellent public relations, interpersonal and leadership skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with keen attention to detail

The ability to work independently and under pressure in a fast-paced, multitasking environment.

Ability to use sound judgement, tact and diplomacy with internal and external partners.

WILLINGNESS STATEMENTS

Candidate must be willing and able to: