Reporting to the Manager of Communications and Public Relations (the “Manager”), the Communications Officer works in the Communications Department, based out of the Port Alberni Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government Satellite Office, and is responsible for assisting in the production and distribution of publications, pamphlets and handouts for events and activities, and reporting events for the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ̣ newspaper and newsletter. The Communications Officer is also responsible for organizing and reporting on urban citizen engagement sessions of the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ̣ Government. The candidate will be responsible for the organizing, maintaining and supervising of the administrative functions of the office, to include engaging urban citizens, developing and maintaining office filing, word processing support for citizens, assisting in the development of reports, papers and proposals and the administration of office supplies and equipment. The Communications Officer works closely with the Manager and other YG department staff to coordinate programs and services as assigned.

For a copy of the complete position description, please contact Ashley McCarthy, Administrative Coordinator, by email (ashley.mccarthy@ufn.ca) or phone (250-726-7342, ext. 205)

Qualifications and Experience: