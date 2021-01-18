Reporting to the Manager of Communications and Public Relations (the “Manager”), the Communications Officer works in the Communications Department, based out of the Port Alberni Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government Satellite Office, and is responsible for assisting in the production and distribution of publications, pamphlets and handouts for events and activities, and reporting events for the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ̣ newspaper and newsletter. The Communications Officer is also responsible for organizing and reporting on urban citizen engagement sessions of the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ̣ Government. The candidate will be responsible for the organizing, maintaining and supervising of the administrative functions of the office, to include engaging urban citizens, developing and maintaining office filing, word processing support for citizens, assisting in the development of reports, papers and proposals and the administration of office supplies and equipment. The Communications Officer works closely with the Manager and other YG department staff to coordinate programs and services as assigned.
For a copy of the complete position description, please contact Ashley McCarthy, Administrative Coordinator, by email (ashley.mccarthy@ufn.ca) or phone (250-726-7342, ext. 205)
Qualifications and Experience:
- Must have successfully completed Grade 12
- Strong reading and writing skills and experience with business and/or creative writing styles
- Experience with related computer software including PowerPoint, Word Press or a keen interest in learning new software applications
- Ability to work evenings or weekends if required
- Criminal Records check
- Valid Class 5 BC Driver’s License and own transportation
- Experience working for a self-governing nation preferred
Closing Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021
How to Apply: please submit your covering letter, resume and three recent employment references to the attention of the Director of Operations, by email (employment@ufn.ca), fax (250-726-7552), by mail (P.O. Box 699, Ucluelet, BC, V0R 3A0) or in person (700 Wya Road, Hitacu, BC).