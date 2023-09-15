The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the part-time term contract

position of Community Energy Champion. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver

Island.

POSITION SUMMARY

Tseshaht First Nation is seeking a Community Energy Champion who will be responsible

to support and advance clean energy, energy efficiency, and climate adaptation projects

within the community. This position reports to the Executive Director and is a part-time

term contract position to March 31, 2025 with the possibility of extension pending

ongoing funding.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Tseshaht and program

specific policies, standards, practices, and procedures, as directed by the Executive

Director. Responsibilities include:

Lead the development of a Community Energy Plan (CEP) and implement the recommendations in the CEP.

Work with the peer network, mentors, and contractors to determine which community resiliency projects are best suited to the community.

Manage contractors to perform home energy efficiency upgrades.

Support the development of infrastructure to generate additional clean energy.

Conduct community engagement, including surveys.

Develop communication materials, and share information with the broader community.

Present information to leadership for decision.

Participate in training and capacity building opportunities aimed at items such as office skills, project management, leadership, renewable energy development, energy efficiency, and community engagement.

Attend peer network sessions to share and transfer knowledge with peer network from up to 8 First Nations communities.

Participate in monthly coaching to improve self and build capacity to meet the job responsibilities.

Attend an annual in-person gathering.

QUALIFICATIONS

Training, Education and Experience

Grade 12 equivalence.

Driver’s Licence and vehicle preferred.

Possess the aptitude and capability for the position.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Specific skills, which will be fostered on the job through mentorship and training,

include:

Good sense of organization.

Ability and willingness to learn on the job, through mentorship, and organized training courses.

Ability or interest to learn how to manage small and medium sized community projects.

Verbal and written communications.

Interest in clean energy, climate change, and community empowerment.

Open to learning, making mistakes, working with a peer network, and mentors.

Ability and willingness to travel as needed.

WORKING CONDITIONS