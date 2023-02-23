Community Health Nurse

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a 0.6 part-time (22.5 hours per week), term (backfill coverage) Registered Nurse to provide a full continuum of Community Health Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s Southern Region territory. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This position is based out of Port Alberni and requires travelling to Ditidaht one day per week.

Skills, Abilities and Responsibilities

Provides health promotion, disease prevention, education, assessment, counselling and consultation to individuals, groups, and communities

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, families, groups, and general populations

Demonstrate understanding of health promotion, epidemiology, disease/injury, population health, community development, and determinants of health

Preferred Qualifications

Current RN license with the BC College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP)

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset

Prefer recent related experience working with children, youth and families or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience

Certificate, course(s) and/or relevant work experience supporting chestfeeding parents

Successful completion of the BCCDC online immunization course and exam

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset

Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be able to travel within the region

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive benefits and wage based on qualifications and experience $38.97 - $49.74 per hour.

For further information, contact Catherine Gislason, Clinical Leader (250) 724-5757.